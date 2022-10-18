Former world No. 1 golfer Ernie Els returns to the 757 to host his annual Els for Autism Pro-Am Invitational

At Princess Anne Country Club on Monday, Els and fellow Champions TOUR Golfers gathered in support of the Els for Autism Foundation and other local charities.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ernie Els was welcomed back to Virginia Beach on Monday for the Sixth Annual Princess Anne Invitational to Benefit the Els for Autism Foundation. The charity golf tournament pairs amateur golfers with PGA touring professionals and professionals from the mid-Atlantic region in an 18-hole Pro-Am to benefit the Els for Autism Foundation, SEALKids, Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater (FACT) and the Virginia Autism Foundation.

Other pros who attended included Brett Quigley, Doug Barron, Frank Lickliter, Robert Allenby, Stuart Appleby, John Senden, and Tom Gillis.

The Els for Autism Foundation was established in 2009 by Liezl and Ernie Els. The Els’ son Ben is impacted by the disorder which affects one in 59 children. The world-class pro golfer and his wife have devoted their efforts to a catalytic philanthropic project, The Els Center of Excellence, which provides research, global outreach, recreation services, therapy services and adult services for individuals on the autism spectrum. In its first five years, the Princess Anne Pro-Am Invitational has generated more than $1,000,000 not only for the work of the Els for Autism Foundation but also local autism organizations in Hampton Roads.