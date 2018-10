Several key matchups on our Friday Night Huddle. In the Game Of The Week, Oscar Smith won easily over Nansemond River 35-8. The Tigers stay perfect at 6-0. In the Eastern District, Norcom got 239 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns from sophomore running back, Demonte Dunlap as the Greyhounds cruised past Norview 46-7. They improve to 4-3.

