Giants QB Taylor helps dedicate Boys & Girls Club he once played in as a child

Former Hampton Crabber great Tyrod Taylor through his foundation & community leaders saved the club from closing through a $3 million dollar renovation project.

HAMPTON, Va. — Life came full circle for Tyrod Taylor as he came back to his hometown of Hampton on Friday. With his family in attendance, the NFL veteran and Giants quarterback was part of a dedication ceremony at the Boys & Girls Club that included a Wellness Center in his name.

Through his foundation & help from community leaders, they saved the club from possibly closing through a $3 million dollar renovation project. The former Hampton Crabber wants this version of the club to be more than just a place to stop in for area children to have fun, but also feel sense of comfort.

"Being in a good space mentally", as he describes it. "Teaching the youth to talk through their emotions. To understand your emotions, but at the same time also be a kid."

He said he was once like them an remembered numerous times coming into the club. Among the new things to expect, free yoga which he feels could help everyone involved.

"Just trying to bring it all together to give the kids a resource that maybe wasn't around when I was young."

Taylor believe that through yoga could be a difference maker.

"A lot of people think of yoga as just stretching and there's more to that", he said. "It's basically meditation and thinking through your thoughts. Understanding your body."

The 33 year old thinks the club in Hampton can be a blue print for others to follow. "It's up to us as a neighborhood to make this one the best one."