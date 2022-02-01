Granby's Ashley serving up more than pins on the mat

NORFOLK, Va. — Bubba Ashley has been one of the main reasons for the resurgence of wrestling at Granby High School. At 132 pounds, He's led the comets back to the top of the Eastern District and he's only a freshman. "I try to hype everybody up and keep them calm when they're on the mat, he says. "I tell them to go out there and wrestle your best." First year head coach, Caleb Richardson says he's amazed at his advanced abilities. "He has a great feel and flow for the sport. He's a performer too and I think you know, he's good in the practice room of course. He's a good wrestler, but he really brings his level up when it when the lights come on."