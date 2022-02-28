Granby's Harris is vaulting forward in more than just running

Ryan Harris has developed his talents as a distance runner for the Comets, but has also shown growth as a pole vaulter.

NORFOLK, Va. — Ryan Harris grew up loving all sports as a child. " I've always wanted to just be outside and play", he says. He would ultimately gravitate to running because of his father, Jonathan, who's a runner, trainer and triathlete himself. The elder Harris saw the early signs. "I was coaching cross country at middle school and Ryan was like in second grade and he would come out for practice", he commented. "He would actually end up beating some of the 5th, 6th and 7th graders. He was just a kid running for joy.

Comets head track coach, Carmen Wynder saw a bigger when Harris was a freshman. "I told him he was going to be the best distance runner to come out of Granby". Strong words that became a reality for the senior who would ultimately go unbeaten during his cross country career at the school. By the indoor season he was among the best in the state in the 1000 and 1600 meters.