The Chesapeake native is already the reigning world champ in the 110 meter hurldes.

EUGENE, Ore. — First time I ever heard of Grant Holloway was as a football player for Grassfield High School in Chesapeake. Turns out he was pretty good in track as well. So good, that he is in final preparations for the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, OR.

So good that he is the reigning world champion in the 110 meter hurdles. With that in mind, he says his approach to the trials doesn't change much, "Attitude going into trials is the same thing. It's just a regular track meet. I think the biggest thing is all the hard work is already done. Now it's just fine tuning and making sure everything is good."

Since he won the world title in the 110 meter hurdles in 2019, he went on to set a world record in the 60 meter hurdles earlier this year. It sounds like he's only getting better. To that Holloway says, "I'm physically fit. I'm there. I'm having good practices. Now it's trying to do that when the gun goes off."

At the University of Florida, Holloway won 3 straight NCAA titles in the 60 and 110 meter hurdles from 2017-19. His last season with the Gators he won "The Bowerman" which is the track and field equivalent to "The Heisman."

Speaking of the Heisman I asked Holloway if he was going to make us feel good and end up in the NFL someday. He had a quick response, "No, not at all. You can go and kiss that dream goodbye. I would never be in the NFL."