Griffin's inner drive led Bulldogs into the Suffolk history books

Cyriah Griffin guided King's Fork to becoming the first public school girls team in the city to win a state championship.

SUFFOLK, Va. — It was mission accomplished recently for the King's Fork basketball team. The Bulldogs topped Millbrook to win the Class 4 title from the state capital in Richmond. They became the first girls squad in Suffolk history to capture a state championship. Leading the way was guard, Cyriah Griffin. "This is the first one. So this is big for them", she said after the game.

Head Coach, Maurice Fofana felt a huge sense of relief given his teams in the past had missed out in the past. "It pays tribute to the ones before me that worked really hard. We were the ones that was able to get it", he said.

The road was never an easy one this past season for the Bulldogs. King's Fork battled through several line up changes and at one point was 3-3. Forfana said many had written them off, but it was Griffin to the rescue. Her court vision and ability to get everyone involved in games had unlimited value, and the scary part? She just wrapped up her sophomore season. "Having a point guard is over half of your problems", Fofana said.