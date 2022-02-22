Hampton's Harris on point for Lady Crabbers

Kennedy Harris has been the outright leader for Hampton High School this season.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton High School guard Kennedy Harris has been a huge part of the Lady Crabbers' success this season. The junior is the lone returning player that was apart of the team's state championship in 2020, something that's benefited her. "I feel like they really did help me", she said. "All them help me like some player as I am now. Help me teach them (my teammates) how to you know get in the rhythm of things."

Head Coach, Shanda Bailey describes Harris as two different people when she's on and off the court. "She's somewhat of a comedian but when you see on the floor you know her personality is more stoic. More serious", she says.

Harris is among the area's leading scorers at just over 27 points a game as the Lady Crabbers captured a share of the Peninsula District.