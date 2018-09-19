Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente summed it up nicely when he said, "I think it's kind of neat, for lack of a better word, to take the band on the road here." He is taking about the Hokies visit to Foremen Field to take on ODU this Saturday.

At his weekly press conference he mentioned that many of his players are from the Hampton Roads area, so it would be good for them to get to go home. He also acknowledge the many Virginia Tech fans in the area when he said, "those people have been fantastic fans. Making that four plus hour drive to come see us in Blacksburg. I think it's a great opportunity for us to come to them."

