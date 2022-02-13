HU Pirates Taylor proud of his former player now Rams assistant Dixon being in Super Bowl LVI

Marcus Dixon was a former All-MEAC selection at Hampton University in 2006. He's in his first season in Los Angeles.

Marcus Dixon has had a long journey to get to the NFL. Once was as a player and now as an assistant defensive line coach in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams. No one is prouder of the former Hampton Pirates player than his former head coach in Joe Taylor who actually wasn't surprised. "He was captain of the football team. He was on the Dean's List the whole time he was there", he says. "We won a lot of championships while he was there."

In his 40 plus years of coaching football, Taylor admitted the 37 year old is his first of his former players that's ever reached a Super Bowl. In this case, Dixon is helping guide one of the top three defensive lines in all of the NFL in Super Bowl LVI.