HU's Warren balancing school, hoops and being a Dad

The Buffalo, New York native and his girlfriend had a son last October.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Pirate men's basketball team is off to a good start so far this season. HU is current 6-4 in the Big South Conference and it includes winning three of their last four games. A big reason for that has been the play of guard, Davion Warren.

A senior, he's averaging just over 22 points a game that's not only leads the Pirates, but is tops in the conference. He's not surprised how well, they're doing. "I've seen what we had last year and seen we've got a lot of pieces coming back", he says. "We're pretty much an underrated team and I like being underrated". Head Coach, Buck Joyner, Jr. feels Warren is a key pulse to the team. "You've got to have somebody who's your calming factor", he says. "Davion is becoming that calming factor".