King's Fork tops Millbrook and gives Suffolk its 1st girls state title

Cyriah Griffin had 12 points and 13 assists as the Bulldogs held off several late runs by the Pioneers and won 71-67 on Thursday. They take the Class 4 state title.

RICHMOND, Va. — No matter how hard Millbrook tried, King's Fork slammed the door at every opportunity. The Bulldogs held off multiple late charges by the Pioneers to just two points as they won 71-67 and captured the girls Class 4 state championship on Thursday. It was the first girls public school championship in the city of Suffolk's history. "We've been in this situation before where game were close, but we just battled it out and kept fight", said guard, Cyriah Griffin who had 12 points and 13 assists in the win.

Head coach, Maurice Fofana, who last led King's Fork girls to a state final in 2017 that resulted in a one point loss, felt nothing but joy after beating the Pioneers. "I'm so happy to win my first one. For my kids to win their first won, I'm just so happy."