NORFOLK, Va. — At Lake Taylor they've got this celebrating down pat. For the third time in 8 years the Titans football team brought home a state title. There was an in-school pep rally to honor the Class 4 state champs on Friday.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
NORFOLK, Va. — At Lake Taylor they've got this celebrating down pat. For the third time in 8 years the Titans football team brought home a state title. There was an in-school pep rally to honor the Class 4 state champs on Friday.