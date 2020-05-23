Langley Speedway feeling the financial pressures due to the coronavirus

HAMPTON, Va. — Saturday night would have been the 70th time Langley Speedway was racing on Memorial Day weekend. This year didn't happen due to the Covid-19 outbreak that's hit the entire sports world. Nowadays drivers will stop through to get in some practice runs. Its become the track's new reality. Owner, Bill Mullis didn't mince words. His track hasn't been able to open because of the pandemic halting any chance of getting in their 24 race schedule. Costs run about $15,000 every two weeks. "It's pretty crippling financially", he says but "I'm really not willing to let the place go under so I'm working very hard at my other job to get some income that I can carry this place". Mullis owns a commercial fishing company as well.