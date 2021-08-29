Local surfers showing promise on the final day of the 59th ECSC

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The final day of the 59th East Coast Surfing Championships had plenty going for it on Sunday. One of them was Story Martinez. A 9 year old from the Pungo section of Virginia Beach. She won six medals that included two first place wins. Martinez more than held her own in which she finished 4th among surfers who were in the 14 to 17 year old range. The eventual winner was 14 year old Sunny Barton also of Virginia Beach who won the Women's Pro final.