NORFOLK, Va. — 80 years is a long time. Just ask Maury High School sports fans. The Commodores haven't won a state football championship since 1939.

Remember, Maury is the reigning state basketball champ. It was their first title in hoops in 92 years. So why not now for football.

The Commodores take on Stone Bridge from northern Virginia. The Class 5 championship kickoff is set for noon Saturday at Hampton University.