Maury's Alexander provides intelligence, talent & spark for Commodores

Commodores head coach, Brandon Plummer feels his guard, Brian Alexander gives him a second set of eyes on the court.

NORFOLK, Va. — Maury High School's Brian Alexander has a true sense of balance in his life. Academically he has an interest in science leaning towards biology. On the basketball court, he's been the cornerstone for the Commodores this season. Maury won its first 17 games in a row, but dropped two straight recently. A double overtime loss to Norview and then to unbeaten King's Fork. It was a recent stretch of four games in five days, but the senior says they have no excuses. "We learned a lot of stuff about ourselves", he says. "Humbling ourselves. Staying focused."

Head coach, Brandon Plummer had plan from the outset for Alexander. "I challenged him this year to step up and encourage guys a little more", he says. "You've got to get everyone else involved." Alexander is averaging about 18 points a game, but according to Plummer he's not just a scorer. He thinks of him as his second set of eyes on the court. "He wants to carry his team. He wants to win. It doesn't matter how it gets done. He wants to win and take his team along with him."