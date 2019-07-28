PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Its been a long road to the NBA for Dorian Finney-Smith, but he seems to be fitting well with the Dallas Mavericks. The 26 year old was in town Saturday for his 4th annual Community Love Day that included a basketball camp for children 7-13 along with a cookout for families. "It means a lot", he said. "Coming from Portsmouth, Virginia not too many people make it out. It's a community thing and I had the community behind me the whole way. I think of the community as a family."

Now in his 4th season in the NBA, the former I.C. Norcom Greyhound has established himself as a defensive stopper for the Mavericks. It's also given him some financial stability in the form of a new 3 year deal earlier this month. "A lot of sacrifices to get here. From being the 15th man on the team. Getting another contract is a blessing and it's such a blessing, I want to bless other people."