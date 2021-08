The Chesapeake native won his 400-meter semifinal heat to advance to Thursday's final.

TOKYO, Japan — Michael Cherry has earned a spot in the 400-meter final after he won his semifinal heat on Monday morning.

Cherry, from Chesapeake and Oscar Smith High School cruised to victory in that semifinal with a time of 44.44 seconds.

