NBA official Adair donates to local restaurant to help friend & his employees

Brandon Adair & Riley Street's friendship goes back to Adair's college days at Virginia Wesleyan. The recent pandemic outbreak strengthened their bond.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Brandon Adair has enjoyed his second season so far as an NBA official despite it being cut short by the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the world. It seemed like yesterday the Virginia Beach native was the Division III National Player Of The Year as a junior as he led Virginia Wesleyan to their first ever national title in 2006. "It's actually a joke with a lot of my friends; I told y'all I was going to make it to the league", he kidded. "But then the quote stops there. It wasn't a goal of mine like I was going to be an NBA referee.", he laughed.

While at Wesleyan, his hangout spot was Hot Tuna restaurant in the Beach. It was there he became good friend with the eventual co-owner in Riley Street. "Just through the years, he'd come in. Great guy. He'd always say hi to me. We got introduced and we just kind of kept the relationship" he said.