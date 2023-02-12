Drive Safe Hampton Roads giving away free Lyft rides on Super Bowl Sunday to prevent drunk driving

If you’re planning to celebrate the big game with a few alcoholic drinks, Drive Safe Hampton Roads is willing to give you a “Lyft" home for free.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you need a ride home tonight after your Super Bowl party, Drive Safe Hampton Roads will give you a free “Lyft."

To reduce drunk driving incidents tonight, Drive Safe Hampton Roads is partnering with the ride-sharing service to ensure football fans who celebrate with alcoholic drinks get a safe and sober ride home.

It's part of the group's “757 Sober Ride” initiative. You can get a free ride up to $15 on the Lyft app.

All you need to do for a free ride is enter a promo code in your Lyft app. That promo code will go live on Drive Safe Hampton Roads’ website at 3 pm.

The free and discounted rides are available from 4 pm until 4 am. Rides must originate on the Peninsula or Southside and the destination must be within Hampton Roads, as well.

During the twelve-hour period, people age 21 and older celebrating with alcohol can download the Lyft app to their phones and then enter the code in the app’s payment tab, under the “Add Lyft Pass” option.

You will then receive up to $15 off a ride home.

A press release from Drive Safe Hampton Roads says about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day according to figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's one person every 45 minutes.

The director of public policy for community safety at Lyft, Kamillah Wood said in the press release this partnership is about making sure everyone has a designated driver.

“Using Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving is a smart option for individuals and for reducing social harm in their communities,” Wood said. “Roadway Safety Programs like in Hampton Roads and Lyft's public partnerships empower communities with safer options for themselves and those around them.”