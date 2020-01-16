Former W&M player Brady officially named OC with Carolina

Joe Brady, who helped guide LSU to a national title, is the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL at age 30.

One of college football’s most remarkable coaching trees enhanced its impressive legacy on Thursday, as former William & Mary wide receiver and assistant coach Joe Brady ’13 was named the Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator.

Brady, who becomes the youngest active offensive coordinator in the NFL, joins W&M Football alumni Mike Tomlin ’95 (Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach) and Sean McDermott ’98 (Buffalo Bills Head Coach) atop the professional coaching ranks. All three played for legendary W&M Head Coach Jimmye Laycock, who retired in 2018 following an extraordinary 39-year career leading the Tribe that included 249 victories.

The notable list of current NFL coaches with W&M connections also includes former Tribe assistants Dan Quinn (Atlanta Falcons Head Coach), Brian Daboll (Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator) and Danny Smith (Pittsburgh Steelers Special Teams Coordinator). Hall of Famers Marv Levy (1964-68) and Lou Holtz (1969-71) both served as W&M head coaches.

A wide receiver at W&M (2009-12), Brady began his coaching career as a defensive assistant (linebackers) with the Tribe (2013-14).