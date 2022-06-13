No. 4 Hokies bumped from Super Regionals by Sooners

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Despite an early, game-tying home run from freshman Carson DeMartini on Sunday afternoon, the No. 4 nationally-seeded Virginia Tech baseball team witnessed its incredible 2022 season come to a conclusion as the Hokies were defeated by the Sooners, 11-2, during Game 3 of the NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.



Known for its iconic "Hammerin' Hokies" style of offense, Virginia Tech (45-14) was surprisingly held to a season low, two hits – as so earned from the bottom two spots in its batting order. Eduardo Malinowski's third-inning single into left field snapped a string of seven straight Hokies retired to open the game while DeMartini followed by knotting the game at 2-2, depositing his 14th home run of the year into the visiting bullpen.



Oklahoma (42-22) rode starter Cade Horton to victory as the right-hander lasted six innings on the mound, registering eight strikeouts while routinely taking the wind out of Tech's sails. Together with relievers Chazz Martinez and Trevin Michael, the Sooners' staff combined to keep the Hokies' six .300 starters hitless across 20 at-bats.



Tech's Game 3 starter, Jordan Geber, surrendered a pair of solo home runs to Peyton Graham and Tanner Tredaway during the opening half-inning of play, spotting Oklahoma the early, 2-0 lead. After DeMartini appeared to have swung momentum back in the Hokies' favor with his two-run homer, Tredaway immediately led off the fourth inning with his second solo homer of the game, reclaiming the lead for the Sooners.



Geber's day ended during the ensuing plate appearance when Jimmy Crooks singled on the eighth pitch of his at-bat, prompting Tech to call for Henry Weycker out of the pen. Weycker fielded his own first out of the fourth inning, though allowed two more runners to score as the visitors crept out to the 5-2 lead.



Oklahoma managed to score at least once during each of its final six offensive innings, deepening the wounds of the Hokies who struggled to produce base runners. After Blake Robertson and Tredaway had hit consecutive RBI doubles during the fifth inning, Horton proceeded to fan the Hokies on strikes three times during the inning's bottom half, creating a more dire situation for Tech to save its season.



Kendall Pettis homered off Graham Firoved during the sixth inning to pad the Sooners' lead at 8-2 while Tredaway's seventh-inning double – his fourth extra-base hit of the game – left Oklahoma in position to keep adding to its comfortable advantage.



Tech placed its leadoff batters aboard during the seventh and eighth innings, but was denied runs both times by the Sooners' bullpen. Michael stamped Oklahoma's win by striking out four of the six batters he faced to close the game.

