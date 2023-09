The Tides beat the Durham Bulls 7-0 in game three after Thursday night after winning against the Bulls Wednesday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides are heading to the Triple-A Championship after winning the International League Championship for the first time since 1985.

Thursday's win is also the sixth victory in franchise history.