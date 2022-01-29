Norfolk to host 2023 ECHL All-Star Game

It will be the 2nd time Norfolk will be hosting the event. The last time was in 1994.

NORFOLK, Va. — The best of the ECHL will be in the 757 as the city of Norfolk plays host to the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, the ECHL and Norfolk Admirals announced on Saturday. Events surrounding the game include an All-Star Fan Fest and the 15th Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“Bringing the annual ECHL celebration of professional hockey to Norfolk for the generations of Hampton Roads hockey fans is an early highlight of the new look Norfolk Admirals,” said Norfolk Admirals owner Patrick Cavanagh. “Norfolk is a wonderful, highly cultural destination city. The Admirals are excited to bring the eyes of the hockey world to our hometown with the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.”

It'll mark the second time the all-star game will be held in Norfolk. The last was in 1994. Norfolk joins Reading (2005 and 2009) as the only two-time hosts in ECHL All-Star Classic history. “Norfolk proudly serves as the cultural and economic hub of the region and hosting the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic further solidifies Norfolk as Hampton Roads’ home for sports,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander.