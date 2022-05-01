NSU's Dixon signs with Jaguars

Dixon racked up 54 tackles and recorded a MEAC-high 12.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks in his senior season with the Spartans, earning first-team all-conference honors. He was one of four players to represent NSU at the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans.

As a junior, Dixon received an All-MEAC third team selection as he took an increased role in the Spartans' defense. He totaled 61 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and seven quarterback hurries.



Dixon, a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, joins a prestigious group of Spartan alumni to ink NFL contracts. He becomes the first player from NSU to sign with an NFL team since safety Bobby Price in 2020, who recently completed his second year with the Detroit Lions.