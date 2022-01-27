Ocean Lakes Mosley has a strong foundation when it comes to running

Aniya Mosley currently has the third fastest time in the country in the 1,000 meters among high school runners.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Ocean Lakes High School track team is in the midst of another successful indoor season. Heading up the charge for the Dolphins is senior, Aniya Mosley. She's the preeminent runner in the 1,000 meters and her time in the event is currently the third fastest in the country. Mosley gained the confidence from her first year as a Dolphin. "My freshman year when I won regionals", she says. "I was like hey maybe I'm kind of good at this. I can win states and that year I won."

Head Coach, Mike Nestor has enjoyed his time working with her. "You have to be your best on your best day and she does that routinely. She is the best on the highest of stages." Mosley has a sense of structure when it comes to running. She has a passion for architecture and sees a correlation between the two. "You always have to build everything up and it gets to a point where you can compete."