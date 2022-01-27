Ocean Lakes Mosley has a strong foundation when it comes to running

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Ocean Lakes High School track team is in the midst of another successful indoor season. Heading up the charge for the Dolphins is senior, Aniya Mosley. She's the preeminent runner in the 1,000 meters and her time in the event is currently the third fastest in the country. Mosley gained the confidence from her first year as a Dolphin. "My freshman year when I won regionals", she says. "I was like hey maybe I'm kind of good at this. I can win states and that year I won."
Head Coach, Mike Nestor has enjoyed his time working with her. "You have to be your best on your best day and she does that routinely. She is the best on the highest of stages." Mosley has a sense of structure when it comes to running. She has a passion for architecture and sees a correlation between the two. "You always have to build everything up and it gets to a point where you can compete."
Mosley has signed on to run at Ohio State University, but she has one more goal to pursue. She wants to be the first runner ever to capture four straight state titles in the 1,000 meters. "I knew from my freshman year, that's what I wanted to do because I knew no one has done it before. I think it would be a historic type thing."