Monarchs Continue to Roll

ODU uses big 4th quarter to halt the Thundering Herd

Dominant in quarters 1 and 2, the ODU Monarchs looked well on their way to win number 14 on the season.

Then the 3rd quarter happened. Seemingly resting on their laurels and outscored 14-2, it looked like the Monarchs may have let one slip away. Amari Young and Ajah Wayne would not let that happen.

Pure effort was the difference in the 4th with Young and Wayne simply out working the Thundering Herd. Wayne finished with 19 points and 11 boards, while Young notched her own double double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.