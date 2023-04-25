ODU's Decker looks to kickstart Monarchs offense

Kevin Decker comes to Old Dominion from Fordham University where he guided the Rams to one of the top offenses in the country at the FCS level.

NORFOLK, Va. — With spring football practices in the rearview mirror, schools like Old Dominion University are putting new systems in place which includes the offensive side of the ball.

New offensive coordinator Kevin Decker has hit the ground running for the Monarchs. Last season ODU wound up 125th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams with 92.2 rushing yards per game.

Decker, who comes to Norfolk from Fordham University after four seasons, guided the Rams to second in the nation in FCS averaging 49.5 points per game last season.

He said coming to the 757 came down to the simpliest thing. "They showed the most interest." and added, "Coach (Ricky) Rahne was the guy who time and time again reached out."

Rahne feels new coaches always deal with some level of change to a new program. "The hardest thing for a new coach of any kind is seeing how we practice."

Decker already has the attention of another part of the coaching staff from the other side of the ball. "They're high octane", says defensive coordinator Blake Seiler. "I feel like I'm back in the Big 12."