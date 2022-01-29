ODU's Ezikpe has artistic approach on and off the court

The senior is painting a pair of sneakers for head coach Jeff Jones to wear that will be put up for auction. It's for their Coaches vs. Cancer game with Charlotte.

NORFOLK, Va. — When you see Kalu Ezikpe play basketball in the paint, it's like an art form with his classic low post moves. The senior has been an important part to Old Dominion's season. When they play Charlotte Saturday night, he will do something that many will hope have a bigger impact off the court.

Ezikpe has various drawings and paintings that he also puts on sneakers. He will paint a pair that Monarchs head coach Jeff Jones will wear that will be put up for auction for Coaches vs. Cancer. It's personal for Jones who himself has battled prostate cancer. "I'm excited about", said Jones. "The fact that Kalu is doing this I think is kind of a cool thing."