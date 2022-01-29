ODU's Ezikpe has artistic approach on and off the court

NORFOLK, Va. — When you see Kalu Ezikpe play basketball in the paint, it's like an art form with his classic low post moves. The senior has been an important part to Old Dominion's season. When they play Charlotte Saturday night, he will do something that many will hope have a bigger impact off the court.
Ezikpe has various drawings and paintings that he also puts on sneakers. He will paint a pair that Monarchs head coach Jeff Jones will wear that will be put up for auction for Coaches vs. Cancer. It's personal for Jones who himself has battled prostate cancer. "I'm excited about", said Jones. "The fact that Kalu is doing this I think is kind of a cool thing."
The forward feels the same. "It's like when you have a good game. You want everybody to see it." Ezikpe says by doing art, it also provides a sense of relaxation from a busy schedule as a student/athlete. "You try to find something to do. It's definitely a stress reliever." The Monarchs game with the 49ers is at 7pm.