Opening day alternatives for the Norfolk Tides

The team is working overtime trying to keep their fans engaged.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday was supposed to be opening day for the Norfolk Tides. We all know how that went. Without any baseball being played, the team is doing their best to keep their fans interested.

Head to the team's Facebook page and you can take virtual video tours of the stadium, the batting cage, the clubhouse and more. Their twitter account gets high marks for its entertainment value and is still very active.