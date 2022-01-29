Oscar Smith cleans up with the Class 6 All-State team

The Tigers swept offensive and defensive player of the year honors along with coach of the year.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Class 6 all-state football team was announced on Saturday and the Oscar Smith Tigers took a cue from the season they had. It was all about domination. They placed 12 players total with 10 on the first team alone.

They also took top honors in the form of Class 6 Offensive Player Of The Year going to quarterback, Ethan Vasko. The Kansas signee threw for 3,156 yards in the air to go with 38 touchdowns. Vasko also ran for 373 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Tigers.