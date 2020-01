CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A packed house at Indian River High School had all the buzz of big game. By the end, the air got let out of the building. Oscar Smith jumped out to a 24-8 lead and never looked back as they throttled the Braves 86-47 on Friday night.

The Tigers got a game high 19 points from Kenyon Giles. Teammates C.J. Thomas and Andre Bottoms had 14 and 12 points respectively as Oscar Smith improved to 6-2. Robbie Hatcher led the Braves with 13.