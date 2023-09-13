National Public Lands Day is an opportunity to give back to Virginia's state parks. Here's how you can participate.

National Public Lands Day is September 23, and Virginia State Parks is inviting people across the state to participate for its 30th year.

NORFOLK, Va. — This September, you can be a part of the nation's largest single-day volunteer effort for our public lands.

“For National Public Lands Day, we invite Virginians to support their state parks by volunteering to help restore, improve and protect the lands they cherish, preserving them for future generations to enjoy,” Department of Conservation and Recreation Director Matt Wells said.

According to a news release. there is a state park within an hour's drive of every Virginian. The state's Department of Conservation and Recreation manages nearly 130,000 acres of land, including nearly 80,000 acres of public land across 41 state parks. Tap or click here to find a Virginia state park near you.

“Since 1936, Virginia State Parks have provided citizens a fun, safe place to connect with nature, learn and participate in outdoor recreation,” Wells said.

In 2022, volunteers across Virginia gave 210,693 hours of service, the release said. That's equivalent to the work of 101 full-time employees.

Dr. Melissa Baker, the director of Virginia State Parks, said volunteers play a "vital role" in conservation and protection of the state's natural resources.

“Without them, the parks that millions of visitors have come to love would not be the same,” Baker said.

Any volunteers, from rookies to veterans, are invited to join this year's effort. Virginians can choose from more than 30 National Public Lands Day events, including invasive species removal, shoreline cleanup, habitat restoration and environmental education events. You can find the full list here.

You're encouraged to bring water, insect repellent and sunscreen. Standard parking fees will be waived at most state parks, but more information on parking can be found here.