Phoebus & Catholic boys teams fall short; Crusaders capture TCIS girls title

Regional finals games are taking shape among the public schools while private schools like Catholic boys & girls get mixed results in the TCIS Championship games.

NORFOLK, Va. — This year's high school region playoffs have not been kind to area teams. Public schools like the Phoebus Phantoms didn't fare well as they lost in the Class 3 Region A semifinals against Petersburg from the south Richmond area. After taking a first quarter lead of 17-11 to the Crimson Wave, they would lose 59-51 on Saturday.

Among the private schools, Atlantic Shore boys took the Metro Conference Championship with their 79-68 win over Broadwater Academy. Catholic High School wasn't so fortunate. The #1 Crusaders lost to #2 Steward in the TCIS finals 57-52 in a 1 vs. 2 showdown.

On the girls side, 4th seeded New Kent got a team high 20 points from Katelyn Norman as the Trojans toppled #1 Hopewell to win the Class 3 Region A semis. They'll get the #3 Lakeland Cavaliers who did away with #2 Lake Taylor by a final of 55-36.

Meanwhile the #1 Crusaders of Catholic girls team has a similar faceoff against #2 Steward in the TCIS finals, but got great results. Taylor Etheridge led them with 22 points.