Our first taste of college hoops this year albeit an exhibition game against CNU

NORFOLK, Va. — And just like that we have college basketball. In our first sighting of the season, the ODU women hosted CNU in a preseason exhibition game at Chartway Arena.

The Monarchs won 87-70. Points were not hard to come by.

ODU returns 4 starters and welcomes 10 newcomers to a team that the media picked to finish second in Conference USA.