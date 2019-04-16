PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The numbers all seem to add up for the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. It's one of the most enduring sports traditions in Hampton Roads as this is the 67th edition.

The P.I.T. includes 64 of the top seniors in college basketball. Last year, 16 of the players in the P.I.T. went on to the play in the NBA. 55 of them got an invite to play in the NBA's Las Vegas summer league. All 64 players last year are playing professionally somewhere.

All the action begins Wednesday night at Churchland High School. There are a total of 12 games with the finale on Saturday.