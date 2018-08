It's been hot. There have been thunderstorms. There were injuries and there was a fight. Just another routine year of Redskins training camp in Richmond. The Redskins wrapped up camp in the capital city on Tuesday.

Tuesday was also the final of 3 days of joint practice with the Jets. The Redskins and Jets square off in a preseason game on Thursday night.

The next three and half weeks before the start of the regular season are back at Redskins Park in Ashburn, VA.

© 2018 WVEC