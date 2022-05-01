Smartt, Weaver & Young have deals with NFL teams

Late Saturday Stone Smartt, Isaac Weaver and Jordan Young signed undrafted agreements.

NORFOLK, Va. — Former Old Dominion University football standouts Stone Smartt and Isaac Weaver signed as undrafted free agents with the Los Angeles Chargers and Jordan Young with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night following the NFL Draft.

A four-year starter on the ODU offensive line, Weaver tied the school record for career starts with 48. He started 28 career games at left tackle, 19 at center and one at left guard. As a senior, he started 10 at center, two at left tackle and one at left guard. A three-time All-Conference USA selection, Weaver helped pave the way for Blake Watson to become the second Monarch to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and also helped ODU break the single-game rushing record with 358 in a win against Hampton this past season.

"I'm extremely excited for Isaac," Rahne said. "He has been a leader since the day I stepped on campus and his competitiveness was a hallmark of our team last year. His combination of strength, intensity, size and intelligence will help him have a great career at the next level."



A four-year starter at linebacker, Young tied Weaver for the school record for career starts, along with former Monarchs Craig Wilkins and Oshane Ximines. Young broke Wilkins' all-time program record for career tackles with 350. A native of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Young led the team and finished seventh in Conference USA with 104 tackles this season. He reached double-digits three times and led ODU in tackles four times. In his final home game as a Monarch, he notched a season-best 12 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. In his final collegiate game, the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Tulsa, Young delivered 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.