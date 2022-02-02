Spartans strike green & gold on signing day with Oscar Smith's King

Norfolk State landing 14 players on Wednesday that included the 2-time state champion running back.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It was a good day in Oscar Smith Tiger country on Wednesday. Five more football players signed on to schools. Among the big ones was running back, Kevon King who's staying home to become a Norfolk State Spartan. During his senior year King, who's among the top backs in Hampton Roads, rushed for 1,785 yards and 27 touchdowns as they captured their second straight Class 6 state title.

King chose NSU over Old Dominion and James Madison, and felt Spartan head coach, Dawson Odums was a big deciding factor. "He never told me any fake stuff. He kept it real with me", he said.