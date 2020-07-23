Reliving my youth through Strat-O-Matic Baseball

It's a board game that captures the essence of baseball and puts you in the manager's seat

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — For 25 years, the Strat-O-Matic baseball game has been living under the couch in our family room. Living seems to be the appropriate word, as it brings to life major league baseball.

Yes, it's a board game and what a great time for board games. Spending so much time at home has meant a rebirth of such things.

I brought "Strato" out from underneath the couch just for this story. It helped me bring back those days as a 6 year-old when I first started playing. Each year the company comes out with individual cards for every MLB player based on their stats for the season and much more. You get to manage everything about your team.

Strat-O-Matic Baseball first came out in 1961. Company president Adam Richman says the game is, "the original fantasy sports game."

This year they have out with a special Negro Leagues edition. Seems like perfect timing.

There's something special about this board game and I think Richman hits on the head when he says, "Our products are all about connecting generations and connecting people to the history of sports."