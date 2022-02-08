The numbers tell it all; Dolphins gymnast Lee is great

Samantha Lee is among the four seniors that are leading Ocean Lakes High School into the regions this week. The Dolphins return as state runner-up from last season.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Ocean Lakes gymnastics team has put together another solid effort this season. Head coach Jennifer Ramey, who's in her 20th year at the school, has been relying on one of her best in Samantha Lee. She credits her mother, a former gymnast herself, for getting into the sport. "Both of my siblings were in it, so we all just kind of did it together" she says. Ramey best describes Lee as an "Integral part of our team this year. She has been the last 3 years. You would never know that she is very humble. You would never know that she is the star, the stud. A phenomenal gymnast."

A senior, Lee does it all for the Dolphins who enter this week's regionals. She'll be in the vault where she was state runner-up as well as the floor, to go with bars and the beam. As a student, she's into numbers, so there's a chance math and science could be in her future.