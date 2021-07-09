Top basketball prospect commits to Boston College

Donald Hand Jr. is a star for Landstown HS Class of 2022 and ESPN's #81 ranked basketball player

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Donald Hand Jr. is going to be playing his college basketball in the ACC. Instead of heading south to Tobacco Road or west to keep it in-state, Hand is headed north to Boston College.

100% COMMITTED🙌🏽 WRITING MY OWN STORY….BC NATION LETS GOOOOO🦅.. pic.twitter.com/LZOBpYeq5E — DonaldHandBasketball (@dhandducks) September 7, 2021

Hand chose B.C. over schools like North Carolina State, Clemson and ODU who had all been on his final list.

Check out the ESPN national rankings and you will find Hand Jr. as the #81 ranked basketballer in the country. He is a 4-star prospect as a 6'5" guard.

Last season Hand average just short of 33 points per game for Landstown High School. His high point and low point came in the same game when he scored 43 points in the state semifinal game. However, the Eagles lost to Potomac to end their season.