WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary comes into this upcoming season with a sense of urgency. They have championship hopes to go with a wealth of experience coming back including nine on defense. The Tribe players took it upon themselves to take ownership of what happened a season ago.
Tribe hopes off-season team sacrifice turns to great success in 2022
William & Mary lost their final 3 games last season and missed out on the FCS playoffs. The majority of the team spent the off-season at school working to get back.