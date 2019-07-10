DOHA, Qatar — Michael Cherry took part in the United States medal count on the final day of the IAAF World Track and Field Championships from Doha, Qatar on Sunday. The former Oscar Smith Tiger along with Fred Kerley, Wilbert London and Rai Benjamin won the men's 4 X 400 finals for the gold medal in a time of 2:56.69 for the fastest time of the event for the year.

The 24 year old ran the second leg of the event in a time of 43.8 seconds giving the U.S. the win. Jamaica got silver while Belgium took the bronze.