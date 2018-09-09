BLOOMINGTON, IND. – Virginia (1-1) drove down the field in the final two minutes and had a chance to score but Indiana (2-0) held on for the 20-16 win at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. The Cavaliers were down 20-9 before a 71-yard drive over four minutes concluded with a 20-yard pass from junior Bryce Perkins to junior Chris Sharp for a touchdown. The Cavaliers had the ball with 3:23 on the clock and drove down to the Indiana 31. A pass interference call gave UVA an untimed last chance, but the Cavaliers were unable to score.

Virginia was on the board first on a touchdown pass from Perkins to Olamide Zaccheaus . Indiana scored to tie the game, then took a 13-7 lead. The Cavaliers blocked the extra point and Juan Thornhill ran the ball back for two points to make it 13-9. Indiana Scored to lead 20-9.

