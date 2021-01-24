Hauser, Clark lift #13 Virginia past Georgia Tech, 64-62

Kihei Clark scored only two points for Virginia (10-2, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), but they came on a short jumper with 1:09 left that broke a 62-all tie.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 22 points during a 15-2 second-half run and No. 13 Virginia survived a scare before rallying to beat Georgia Tech 64-62 on Saturday night.

Kihei Clark scored only two points for Virginia (10-2, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), but they came on a short jumper with 1:09 left that broke a 62-all tie.

#13 Cavs rally to top Jackets 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and had eight assists, and Jordan Usher scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for the Yellow Jackets (7-4, 3-2). They had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Hauser started the go-ahead burst with a pair of 3-pointers and finished it with a short jumper and another 3-pointer, giving Virginia its sixth win in a row and 14th in a row in the league dating to last season.

Jay Huff added 18 points and five blocks for the Cavaliers. The last came on a shot in the lane by Moses Wright (13 points) with about 40 seconds left and Virginia ahead 64-62.