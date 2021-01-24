Hauser, Clark lift #13 Virginia past Georgia Tech, 64-62

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 22 points during a 15-2 second-half run and No. 13 Virginia survived a scare before rallying to beat Georgia Tech 64-62 on Saturday night.
Kihei Clark scored only two points for Virginia (10-2, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), but they came on a short jumper with 1:09 left that broke a 62-all tie.
#13 Cavs rally to top Jackets
Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and had eight assists, and Jordan Usher scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for the Yellow Jackets (7-4, 3-2). They had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Hauser started the go-ahead burst with a pair of 3-pointers and finished it with a short jumper and another 3-pointer, giving Virginia its sixth win in a row and 14th in a row in the league dating to last season.
Jay Huff added 18 points and five blocks for the Cavaliers. The last came on a shot in the lane by Moses Wright (13 points) with about 40 seconds left and Virginia ahead 64-62.
The Yellow Jackets' second 12-2 run of the first half gave them a 31-23 lead, and they remained in front until Hauser ducked under a shot block attempt and made a 10-footer to give the Cavaliers a 57-56 lead with 4:57 to play. Hauser added a 3-pointer 90 seconds later to complete the run.