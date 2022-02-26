Va. Tech's Pry becoming a frequent visitor to the 757

Ever since he was hired as the Hokies head football coach, Brent Pry has made sure Hampton Roads is will be a priority in recruiting.

NORFOLK, Va. — Brent Pry wants to make sure his face is a familiar one to not just area high school football coaches in Hampton Roads, but folks in general for the state of Virginia. "We've been in and out of a bunch of hotels the last couple of months", he said Saturday night. He was in downtown Norfolk meeting with former Hokies players like Virginia Beach city council member, Aaron Rouse who was in attendance.

Since being hired by Virginia Tech back in November, Pry has made the rounds in the state, but wants to make sure the 757 sees his face as well as his assistants frequently. Sleep has been a bit absent in his schedule. "When you do get the chance to sleep, you got so much on your mind that you want to get done."

Reportedly that wasn't the case when former head coach, Justin Fuente was in charge, and Pry was made clear that needed to change. "I don't know if there was any message that came across stronger", he said.