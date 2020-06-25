VHSL decides to "punt" on plans for fall sports

The executive met today and gave no recommendations on a plan going forward.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League executive committee held a special session on Thursday and came up with no recommendations on fall sports schedules going forward.

VSHL executive director Billy Haun said, “As we move forward, it would not be reasonable to release at this time a fall schedule or calendar until we learn more about future Phases."

Virginia Governor Northam did announce the Phase 3 reopening on July 1 but gave no specifics on what school or fall sports will look like.

Haun added, “I think we can make a much better informed decision once we have more parameters and possible restrictions.”