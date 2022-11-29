Virginia Sports Hall Of Fame announces Class of 2023

Among the nine new members are Ryan Zimmerman, DeAngelo Hall, Francena McCorory and Jimmye Laycock.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Virginia Sports Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023 was announced on Monday and the theme? Local flavor. Of the nine inductees, three came from Hampton Roads.

Among them is former major leaguer Ryan Zimmerman. The Virginia Beach native spent his entire 16 year career with the Washington Nationals and won a World Series with them in 2019. He went to Kellam High School and played his college baseball at the University of Virginia.

Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall, an NFL veteran of 14 years at cornerback and later safety had stops in Atlanta, Oakland and Washington. The former Virginia Tech Hokie is a graduate of Deep Creek High School.

Francena McCorory was a 2-time gold medalist in the women's 4x400 relay team in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. She ran track at Bethel High School and in college Hampton University.

Longtime William & Mary football coach Jimmye Laycock spent 39 years with the program and was a former quarterback in the 1960's. He's got 249 career wins, 7 conference championships and a coaching tree that includes Mike Tomlin (Steelers), Sean McDermott (Bills) and Brian Daboll (Giants) who current head coaches.

Also among the inductees are former Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Shawn Moore, Charlottesville-based media personality Jerry Ratcliffe, Sheila Trice-Myers, who ran track for Christopher Newport along with former Roanoke College lacrosse standout Bob Rotanz.